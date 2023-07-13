MULTIMEDIA

Ukraine military women in vogue

Sergey Dolzhenko, EPA-EFE

Ukrainian women attend the testing of a new women's military uniform during military training at a shooting range near Kyiv, Ukraine on Wednesday. Amid the war with Russia, the women took part in the testing of samples of the new women's field uniform, which is currently in the final stage of approval by the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine and will be introduced for military women. A design by the social initiative 'Arm Women Now' was used as a basis for the development of the uniforms, specifically for women.

