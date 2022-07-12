Home  >  Overseas

Pilgrims perform farewell tawaf

Posted at Jul 12 2022 10:55 AM

Ending the Hajj

Worshippers perform the farewell tawaf (circumambulation) in the holy Saudi city of Mecca on Monday, marking the end of this year's Hajj. The number of pilgrims reached 899,353, including 779,919 from outside the kingdom, according to authorities. 

