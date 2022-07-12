Ending the Hajj

MULTIMEDIA
Pilgrims perform farewell tawaf
AFP
Posted at Jul 12 2022 10:55 AM
Worshippers perform the farewell tawaf (circumambulation) in the holy Saudi city of Mecca on Monday, marking the end of this year's Hajj. The number of pilgrims reached 899,353, including 779,919 from outside the kingdom, according to authorities.
