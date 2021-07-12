MULTIMEDIA

VSS Unity on first crewed test flight to space

Virgin Galactic/Handout via Reuters

Virgin Galactic's passenger rocket plane VSS Unity, carrying Richard Branson and crew, begins its ascent to the edge of space above Spaceport America near Truth or Consequences, New Mexico, U.S. on Sunday in a still image from video. The British billionaire along with 5 other Virgin Galactic Holding Inc employees soared 53 miles above the New Mexico desert aboard VSS unity and safely returned an hour after the vehicle's first fully crewed test flight to space. The company aims begin the commercial spaceflight through the Virgin galactic by 2022.