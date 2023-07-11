Volcanic eruption in Iceland

MULTIMEDIA

Volcanic eruption in south-west of Reykjavik, Iceland

This aerial photograph taken on Monday shows smoke billowing from flowing lava during an volcanic eruption in a small depression just north of Litli Hrutur, south-west of Reykjavik in Iceland. A volcanic eruption started on July 10, around 30 kilometres (19 miles) from Iceland's capital Reykjavik, the country's meteorological office said, marking the third time in two years that lava has gushed out in the area.