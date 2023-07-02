Thousands of French police deployed to quell riot

MULTIMEDIA

Tens of thousands French police deployed to quell ongoing riot

Ludovic Marin, AFP

Demonstrators run as French police officers use tear gas in Paris on Sunday, five days after a 17-year-old man was killed by police in Nanterre, a western suburb of Paris. France had deployed 45,000 officers overnight backed by light armoured vehicles and crack police units to quell the violence over the death of 17-year-old Nahel, killed during a traffic stop in a Paris suburb on June 27, 2023.

