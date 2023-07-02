Thousands of French police deployed to quell riot

Home  >  Overseas

Tens of thousands French police deployed to quell ongoing riot

Ludovic Marin, AFP

Posted at Jul 02 2023 01:59 PM

Demonstrators run as French police officers use tear gas in Paris on Sunday, five days after a 17-year-old man was killed by police in Nanterre, a western suburb of Paris. France had deployed 45,000 officers overnight backed by light armoured vehicles and crack police units to quell the violence over the death of 17-year-old Nahel, killed during a traffic stop in a Paris suburb on June 27, 2023. 

