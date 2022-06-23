Protecting whales in Massachusetts

MULTIMEDIA

NOAA to issue new rules to protect whales in Massachusetts

A young humpback whale (megaptera novaeangliae) breaches while feeding in the waters of the Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary off the coast of Provincetown, Massachusetts, US, Wednesday. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration is set to release newly proposed rules for the shipping industry to protect another species of whale, the North Atlantic right whale.