Pakistan prepares for Cyclone Biparjoy

MULTIMEDIA

Pakistan prepares for 'extremely severe' Cyclone Biparjoy

Shahzaib Akber, EPA-EFE

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Viber

Fishing boats are anchored after authorities issued a warning for Cyclone Biparjoy in Karachi, Pakistan on Wednesday. India and Pakistan on June 12 began evacuating thousands of people from coastal areas as the cyclone, categorized as “extremely severe,” is expected to make landfall on June 15.

Pakistani authorities plan to evacuate more than 50,000 people, provincial government spokesperson Murtaza Wahab said.