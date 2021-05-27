MULTIMEDIA

Another cyclone hits India

Rupak De Chowdhuri, Reuters

People use their mobile phones to take pictures of waves breaking at a beachfront following Cyclone Yaas in Digha, Purba Medinipur district in the eastern state of West Bengal, India on Thursday. Barely a week after Cyclone Tauktae claimed at least 155 lives in western India, Cyclone Yaas forced the evacuation of more than 1.5 million people in West Bengal and Odisha.