Home > Overseas MULTIMEDIA Another cyclone hits India Rupak De Chowdhuri, Reuters Posted at May 27 2021 05:34 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber People use their mobile phones to take pictures of waves breaking at a beachfront following Cyclone Yaas in Digha, Purba Medinipur district in the eastern state of West Bengal, India on Thursday. Barely a week after Cyclone Tauktae claimed at least 155 lives in western India, Cyclone Yaas forced the evacuation of more than 1.5 million people in West Bengal and Odisha. Latest Indian cyclone kills 5, thousands homeless Read More: cyclone India weather waves Cyclone Yaas India cyclone multimedia multimedia photos /sports/05/27/21/karate-james-de-los-santos-pockets-22nd-gold-of-2021-seeks-to-surpass-previous-record/entertainment/05/27/21/we-were-never-close-we-were-never-friends-ely-buendia-says-of-eraserheads-band-mates/news/05/27/21/kapitan-ng-barangay-matandang-balara-sa-qc-handang-maaresto-kung-kasama-si-pumaren/news/05/27/21/house-committees-ok-bill-proposing-free-college-entrance-exams/video/news/05/27/21/metro-manila-mayors-religious-gatherings-covid-quarantine