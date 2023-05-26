MULTIMEDIA

Mawar's destruction in Guam

James Reynolds, AFP

The damage caused by high winds and precipitation a day after Typhoon Mawar passed over Tumon Bay, Guam, in this video capture from @EarthUncutTV, Thursday. Typhoon Mawar passed just north of the US territory of Guam on May 24, the island's governor said, bringing destructive winds to the Pacific military outpost.