MULTIMEDIA
Mawar's destruction in Guam
James Reynolds, AFP
Posted at May 26 2023 09:35 AM
The damage caused by high winds and precipitation a day after Typhoon Mawar passed over Tumon Bay, Guam, in this video capture from @EarthUncutTV, Thursday. Typhoon Mawar passed just north of the US territory of Guam on May 24, the island's governor said, bringing destructive winds to the Pacific military outpost.
