MULTIMEDIA

Heavy dust storm in Riyadh

Fayez Nureldine, AFP

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Viber

This picture taken on Tuesday shows a view of the monorail station and skyline of the King Abdullah Financial District in the Aqeeq area of Saudi Arabia's capital Riyadh during a heavy dust storm. A sandstorm engulfed Saudi Arabia's capital and other regions of the desert kingdom on May 17, hampering visibility and slowing road traffic.