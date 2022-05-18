Home > Overseas MULTIMEDIA Heavy dust storm in Riyadh Fayez Nureldine, AFP Posted at May 18 2022 09:49 AM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber This picture taken on Tuesday shows a view of the monorail station and skyline of the King Abdullah Financial District in the Aqeeq area of Saudi Arabia's capital Riyadh during a heavy dust storm. A sandstorm engulfed Saudi Arabia's capital and other regions of the desert kingdom on May 17, hampering visibility and slowing road traffic. Read More: dust storm King Abdullah Financial District Aqeeq Saudi Arabia Riyadh /sports/05/18/22/medvedev-rules-himself-out-for-french-open-crown/sports/05/18/22/all-eyes-on-tigers-comeback-and-jordan-slam-quest-at-pga/news/05/18/22/govt-urged-ramp-up-vaccinations-stock-up-on-antivirals/sports/05/18/22/no1-scheffler-still-has-major-hunger-after-masters-win/news/05/18/22/launching-gantry-ng-ginagawang-railway-sa-pampanga-ipinasilip