More crematoriums rise in India

Samuel Rajkumar, Reuters

Posted at May 04 2021 10:24 AM

Volunteers and relatives prepare to cremate the bodies of persons who died due to the coronavirus disease, at a crematorium ground in Giddenahalli village on the outskirts of Bengaluru, India on Sunday. The country has had more than 300,000 new cases since April 21 and more than 2,000 Covid-related deaths daily reported. 

