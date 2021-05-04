MULTIMEDIA
More crematoriums rise in India
Samuel Rajkumar, Reuters
Posted at May 04 2021 10:24 AM
Volunteers and relatives prepare to cremate the bodies of persons who died due to the coronavirus disease, at a crematorium ground in Giddenahalli village on the outskirts of Bengaluru, India on Sunday. The country has had more than 300,000 new cases since April 21 and more than 2,000 Covid-related deaths daily reported.
