Turtle poaching in Bali

Made Nagi, EPA-EFE

Indonesian Marine Police load sea turtles into a truck after they were seized from an illegal poacher on Monday in Denpassar, Bali, Indonesia. A total of 21 green turtles (Chelonia Mydas) were reportedly seized from the illegal poachers. Although regulated by law, sea turtles and turtle parts trade still frequently take place in many places in Indonesia.

