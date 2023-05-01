Home  >  Overseas

French labor continues protest on pensions on Labor Day

Sameer Al-Doumy, AFP

Posted at May 01 2023 06:55 PM | Updated as of May 01 2023 07:03 PM

Protestors dressed as the symbolic figure of Marianne in France take part in a demonstration on May Day to mark the international day of the workers in Lille, northern France, on Monday, more than a month after widespread protest against an unpopular pensions reform. Opposition parties and trade unions have urged protesters to maintain their three-month campaign against the law that will hike the retirement age to 64 from 62, passed by the Macron administration through parliament without a vote using article 49.3 in the French Constitution. 

