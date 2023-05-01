MULTIMEDIA

French labor continues protest on pensions on Labor Day

Sameer Al-Doumy, AFP

Protestors dressed as the symbolic figure of Marianne in France take part in a demonstration on May Day to mark the international day of the workers in Lille, northern France, on Monday, more than a month after widespread protest against an unpopular pensions reform. Opposition parties and trade unions have urged protesters to maintain their three-month campaign against the law that will hike the retirement age to 64 from 62, passed by the Macron administration through parliament without a vote using article 49.3 in the French Constitution.