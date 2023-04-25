MULTIMEDIA
Venice marks Feast of San Marco
Andrea Merola, EPA-EFE
Posted at Apr 25 2023 10:29 PM
A huge 'Bocolo' (rosebud) made by hundreds of figures and organized by the Venetian artist Elena Tagliapietra for the feast of San Marco is seen from the top of the bell tower of San Marco in Venice, Italy on Tuesday. The patron saint of the city, San Marco Evangelista, is celebrated on April 25 in Venice.
