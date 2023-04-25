Home  >  Overseas

MULTIMEDIA

Venice marks Feast of San Marco

Andrea Merola, EPA-EFE

Posted at Apr 25 2023 10:29 PM

Venice marks Feast of San Marco

A huge 'Bocolo' (rosebud) made by hundreds of figures and organized by the Venetian artist Elena Tagliapietra for the feast of San Marco is seen from the top of the bell tower of San Marco in Venice, Italy on Tuesday. The patron saint of the city, San Marco Evangelista, is celebrated on April 25 in Venice. 

Read More:  Feast of San Marco   San Marco   Venice   rosebud   Bocolo  