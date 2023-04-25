MULTIMEDIA

Venice marks Feast of San Marco

Andrea Merola, EPA-EFE

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Viber

A huge 'Bocolo' (rosebud) made by hundreds of figures and organized by the Venetian artist Elena Tagliapietra for the feast of San Marco is seen from the top of the bell tower of San Marco in Venice, Italy on Tuesday. The patron saint of the city, San Marco Evangelista, is celebrated on April 25 in Venice.