Home > Overseas MULTIMEDIA White tiger cubs released for public viewing in India Rajat Gupita, EPA-EFE Posted at Apr 20 2023 10:48 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber White tiger cubs 'Vyom' and 'Avni' along with their mother 'Sita' pictured inside an enclosure after they were released for public viewing at National Zoological Park in New Delhi, India on Thursday. The two cubs were born in August 2022 and are the result of the first successful breeding of white tigers in seven years at the National Zoological Park. Read More: white tiger white tiger cubs Vyomm Avni Sita National Zoological Park India /life/04/20/23/lea-salonga-dubbed-a-les-miz-legend-in-appreciation-post/overseas/04/20/23/spacex-starship-explodes-during-first-flight-test/sports/04/20/23/tennis-alex-eala-ousted-from-bellinzona-ladies-open/news/04/20/23/motorists-advised-to-take-alternate-routes-in-qc-makati-pasay/news/04/20/23/eidl-fitr-isasagawa-sa-abril-22