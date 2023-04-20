MULTIMEDIA

White tiger cubs released for public viewing in India

Rajat Gupita, EPA-EFE

White tiger cubs 'Vyom' and 'Avni' along with their mother 'Sita' pictured inside an enclosure after they were released for public viewing at National Zoological Park in New Delhi, India on Thursday. The two cubs were born in August 2022 and are the result of the first successful breeding of white tigers in seven years at the National Zoological Park.