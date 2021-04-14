MULTIMEDIA
Black lives matter protest in Minnesota
Stephen Maturen, Getty Images/AFP
Posted at Apr 14 2021 01:31 PM
Residents watch as protesters confront law enforcers outside an apartment complex across the street from the Brooklyn Center police headquarters on Tuesday in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota. Demonstrations have become a daily occurrence since Daunte Wright, 20, was shot and killed by Brooklyn Center police officer Kimberly Potter on Sunday.
