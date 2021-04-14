Home  >  Overseas

MULTIMEDIA

Black lives matter protest in Minnesota

Stephen Maturen, Getty Images/AFP

Posted at Apr 14 2021 01:31 PM

Black lives matter protest in Minnesota

Residents watch as protesters confront law enforcers outside an apartment complex across the street from the Brooklyn Center police headquarters on Tuesday in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota. Demonstrations have become a daily occurrence since Daunte Wright, 20, was shot and killed by Brooklyn Center police officer Kimberly Potter on Sunday. 

 
 

Read More:  USA   Black Lives Matter   Brooklyn Center   Minnesota   Daunte Wright   multimedia   multimedia photos  