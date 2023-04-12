MULTIMEDIA

Songkran celebrations start

Rungroj Yongrit, EPA-EFE

Early revelers douse a woman during the annual Songkran festival which marks the Thai traditional New Year celebrated every April 13, at the tourist spot Khao San road in Bangkok, Thailand on Wednesday. Thailand resumes its water festival after a 3-year hiatus caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, and is celebrated by splashing water and putting powder on each other's faces as a symbolic sign of cleansing and washing away the sins from the old year.