Pope Francis leads Palm Sunday Mass in Vatican

Filippo Monteforte, AFP

Posted at Apr 11 2022 09:28 AM

Pope Francis leads Palm Sunday Mass

Pope Francis leads the Palm Sunday mass in St. Peter square, at the Vatican on Sunday. Palm Sunday, which marks the beginning of Holy Week, commemorates the triumphant arrival of Jesus Christ in Jerusalem, days before he was crucified. 

