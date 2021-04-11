MULTIMEDIA

7 killed in East Java earthquake

Juni Kriswanto, AFP

Indonesian soldiers and residents check damaged houses in Malang, East Java on Sunday, a day after a 6.0-magnitude quake struck off the coast of Indonesia’s main Java island. The earthquake, which hit 45 kilometers southwest of Malang city in East Java, damaged hundreds of homes, mosques and other structures, leaving at least seven people dead.