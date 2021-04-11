MULTIMEDIA
7 killed in East Java earthquake
Juni Kriswanto, AFP
Posted at Apr 11 2021 05:14 PM
Indonesian soldiers and residents check damaged houses in Malang, East Java on Sunday, a day after a 6.0-magnitude quake struck off the coast of Indonesia’s main Java island. The earthquake, which hit 45 kilometers southwest of Malang city in East Java, damaged hundreds of homes, mosques and other structures, leaving at least seven people dead.
