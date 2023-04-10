MULTIMEDIA

Chinese military drills near Taiwan

Greg Baker, AFP

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Viber

A China Coast Guard ship sails towards the zone where China said it would conduct live fire exercises northeast of Pingtan island, the closest point in China to Taiwan, in China's southeast Fujian province on Monday. China was due to hold live-fire drills on April 10 to round off three days of military exercises in response to Taiwan's president meeting with the US House speaker.

Read More: Cina Taiwan Pingtan navy military drills ships