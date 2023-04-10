MULTIMEDIA
Chinese military drills near Taiwan
Greg Baker, AFP
Posted at Apr 10 2023 04:29 PM
A China Coast Guard ship sails towards the zone where China said it would conduct live fire exercises northeast of Pingtan island, the closest point in China to Taiwan, in China's southeast Fujian province on Monday. China was due to hold live-fire drills on April 10 to round off three days of military exercises in response to Taiwan's president meeting with the US House speaker.
