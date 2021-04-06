MULTIMEDIA
USS Johnston (DD-557), deepest shipwreck recorded, found off Samar Island
Caladan Oceanic/ AFP Photo
Posted at Apr 06 2021 11:39 AM
This handout photograph taken on March 31, 2021 and released on April 3, 2021 by Caladan Oceanic shows the main wreckage of the USS Johnston (DD-557), a US Navy Fletcher-class destroyer that sank during the Battle of Samar in World War II, resting on the ocean floor off Samar Island in the Philippines. The USS Johnston (DD-557) wreckage, found at a depth of nearly 6,500 meters is the deepest shipwreck ever recorded.
