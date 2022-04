Civilians killed as Ukraine liberate Bucha

MULTIMEDIA

At least 20 found dead as Russian forces retreat from Bucha, Ukraine

Ronaldo Schemidt, AFP

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Viber

Bodies lie on a street in Bucha, northwest of Kyiv, on Saturday, as Ukraine says Russian forces are making a "rapid retreat" from northern areas around Kyiv and the city of Chernigiv. The bodies of at least 20 men in civilian clothes were found lying in a single street Saturday after Ukrainian forces retook the town of Bucha from Russian troops, AFP journalists said.