Home > Overseas MULTIMEDIA Ukraine President Zelensky appeals to the world Virgine Lefour, AFP Posted at Apr 01 2022 10:39 AM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky (on screen) gives a speech during a plenary session of the Chamber at the Federal Parliament in Brussels on Thursday. The Ukrainian president has addressed the parliaments of different countries in hopes of rallying support for his government in response to Russia's invasion of his country. Read More: Ukraine Russia invasion Belgium parliament ukraine crisis /business/04/01/22/smcs-bank-of-commerce-debuts-on-stock-exchange/news/04/01/22/chinese-man-used-identity-of-7-year-old-in-fake-ph-passport/news/04/01/22/atienza-to-withdraw-if-it-wont-damage-pacquiaos-bid/news/04/01/22/app-hopes-to-boost-leni-volunteers-in-door-to-door-campaigns/video/news/04/01/22/mmda-dinepensahan-ang-panukalang-odd-even-scheme