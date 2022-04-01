Hong Kong lifts travel ban for some countries

MULTIMEDIA
Hong Kong lifts travel ban on PH, other countries
Jerome Favre, EPA-EFE
Posted at Apr 01 2022 04:36 PM
Passengers from the Philippines line up at coach registration desks before undergoing a 7-days hotel quarantine after landing at the Hong Kong International Airport on Friday. From April 1, the quarantine period for those arriving in Hong Kong has been reduced to seven days as the Hong Kong government lifted a flight ban imposed in January on Australia, Canada, France, India, Nepal, Pakistan, the Philippines, Britain, and the United States.
