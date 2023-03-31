MULTIMEDIA

Denmark's Tivoli Gardens opens for summer

Ida Marie Odgaard, EPA-EFE

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Viber

Visitors steer a small boat in a pond of the Tivoli Gardens that opened for the summer season in Copenhagen, Denmark on Friday. The famous pleasure garden in the Danish capital is one of the oldest existing amusement parks worldwide and will celebrate its 180th anniversary on August 15, 2023.