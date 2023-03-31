Home  >  Overseas

MULTIMEDIA

Denmark's Tivoli Gardens opens for summer

Ida Marie Odgaard, EPA-EFE

Posted at Mar 31 2023 11:49 PM

Denmark's Tivoli Gardens opens for summer

Visitors steer a small boat in a pond of the Tivoli Gardens that opened for the summer season in Copenhagen, Denmark on Friday. The famous pleasure garden in the Danish capital is one of the oldest existing amusement parks worldwide and will celebrate its 180th anniversary on August 15, 2023. 

Read More:  Tivoli Gardens   Denmark   garden   summer  