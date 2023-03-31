MULTIMEDIA
Denmark's Tivoli Gardens opens for summer
Ida Marie Odgaard, EPA-EFE
Posted at Mar 31 2023 11:49 PM
Visitors steer a small boat in a pond of the Tivoli Gardens that opened for the summer season in Copenhagen, Denmark on Friday. The famous pleasure garden in the Danish capital is one of the oldest existing amusement parks worldwide and will celebrate its 180th anniversary on August 15, 2023.
