MULTIMEDIA

At least 25 killed after destructive tornado in Mississippi

Chandan Khanna, AFP

Posted at Mar 27 2023 11:45 AM

Destructive tornado hits Mississippi

A woman walks in the remains of a house in Rolling Fork, Mississippi, after a tornado touched down in the area, on Sunday. Mississippi started clean-up operations after a destructive tornado tore across the state, killing at least 25, shredding houses and largely wiping out the small town of Rolling Fork. 

