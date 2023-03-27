Destructive tornado hits Mississippi

MULTIMEDIA
At least 25 killed after destructive tornado in Mississippi
Chandan Khanna, AFP
Posted at Mar 27 2023 11:45 AM
A woman walks in the remains of a house in Rolling Fork, Mississippi, after a tornado touched down in the area, on Sunday. Mississippi started clean-up operations after a destructive tornado tore across the state, killing at least 25, shredding houses and largely wiping out the small town of Rolling Fork.
- /video/business/03/27/23/women-can-use-sick-leave-instead-of-proposed-menstrual-benefits-ecop
- /sports/03/27/23/andreescu-and-sabalenka-march-into-last-16-in-miami
- /entertainment/03/27/23/red-velvet-to-hold-first-solo-ph-concert-in-may
- /entertainment/03/27/23/countdown-starts-for-release-of-jisoos-solo-project
- /sports/03/27/23/alcaraz-powers-into-last-16-at-miami-ruud-ousted