MULTIMEDIA

In Vietnam, something to celebrate

Thanh Hue , Reuters

Residents celebrate with national flags and fireworks on Wednesday after Hai Duong authorities end 34 days of social distancing amid the spread of the COVID-19 virus in Chi Linh city, Hai Duong province, Vietnam. The country has been leading in the fight against the coronavirus disease in the region with only 2,488 cases and 35 deaths so far.