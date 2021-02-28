Home > Overseas MULTIMEDIA Devotion by Zoom Athit Perawongmetha, Reuters Posted at Feb 28 2021 01:00 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest People pray as screens show devotees gathering via Zoom application during a ceremony to commemorate Makha Bucha Day at the Wat Phra Dhammakaya temple amidst the COVID-19 pandemic in Pathum Thani province, Thailand on Friday. Different faiths in different countries are finding new ways to celebrate in light of the threat posed by the coronavirus disease. Thailand starts COVID-19 vaccination campaign Read More: Thailand coronavirus COVID-19 faith religion prayers pandemic Zoom /news/02/28/21/foreigners-now-allowed-to-renew-reentry-permits-at-airport-immigration-bureau/overseas/02/28/21/thailand-starts-covid-19-vaccination-campaign/sports/02/28/21/nba-demar-derozans-32-points-help-spurs-outlast-pelicans/sports/02/28/21/nba-mavericks-dominate-end-nets-8-game-winning-streak/sports/02/28/21/nba-surging-knicks-take-down-visiting-pacers