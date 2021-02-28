MULTIMEDIA

Devotion by Zoom

Athit Perawongmetha, Reuters

People pray as screens show devotees gathering via Zoom application during a ceremony to commemorate Makha Bucha Day at the Wat Phra Dhammakaya temple amidst the COVID-19 pandemic in Pathum Thani province, Thailand on Friday. Different faiths in different countries are finding new ways to celebrate in light of the threat posed by the coronavirus disease.