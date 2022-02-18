MULTIMEDIA
Death toll in Brazil mudslide rises
Ricardo Moraes, Reuters
Posted at Feb 18 2022 10:49 AM
People work at the site of a mudslide at Morro da Oficina after pouring rains in Petropolis, Brazil on Thursday. The death toll from the landslides that swept the mountain city of Petropolis rose to at least 117, and local officials have said it could still rise sharply with more still unaccounted for.
