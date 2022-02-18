MULTIMEDIA

Death toll in Brazil mudslide rises

Ricardo Moraes, Reuters

People work at the site of a mudslide at Morro da Oficina after pouring rains in Petropolis, Brazil on Thursday. The death toll from the landslides that swept the mountain city of Petropolis rose to at least 117, and local officials have said it could still rise sharply with more still unaccounted for.

