Surya Kiran Aerobatic Team flexes wings during Aero India 2023

Jagadeesh Nv, EPA-EFE

Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) 'Kiran Mk.2' aircraft of The India Air Force's Surya Kiran Aerobatic Team (SKAT) perform during the final day of the 'Aero India 2023' aviation show at the Yelahanka Air Force Base in Bangalore, India on Friday. More than 800 international defense and aerospace companies participate in Asia's largest aviation show 'Aero India' which showcases warfare equipment including new fighter planes, next-generation submarines, warships, helicopters, missiles, howitzers, air defense systems, assault weapons and all kinds of military gear from February 14 to 17.