Oldest Hebrew Bible up for auction

MULTIMEDIA
The oldest, most complete, and soon to be most expensive Hebrew Bible
Justin Lane, EPA-EFE
Posted at Feb 16 2023 09:54 AM | Updated as of Feb 16 2023 10:12 AM
Sotheby’s art handler Tony Yori presents the Codex Sassoon, the earliest and most complete known Hebrew Bible, during an auction preview for the centuries-old manuscript at Sotheby’s in New York, United States on Wednesday. The bound, parchment text, which was once owned by David Solomon Sassoon and dates from the late ninth to early 10th century, is expected to sell for USD 30 to 50 million (1.6 billion to 2.7 billion pesos) when it goes up for auction later this year.
- /video/business/02/16/23/bpi-asset-management-rebrands-as-bpi-wealth
- /business/02/16/23/antitrust-watchdog-probes-possible-onion-cartel
- /news/02/16/23/china-laser-use-can-be-new-escalation-in-sea-row-expert
- /sports/02/16/23/nba-icon-jordan-donating-10-million-to-nonprofit
- /business/02/16/23/users-say-microsofts-bing-chatbot-gets-defensive-and-testy