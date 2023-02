MULTIMEDIA

Zelensky addresses European Parliament

Julien Warnand, EPA-EFE

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Viber

President of the European Parliament Roberta Metsola (R) and Ukraine's President Volodomyr Zelensky (L) hold an EU flag during a special session of the European Parliament in Brussels, Belgium on Thursday. Zelensky addressed the European Parliament ahead of a special meeting with EU leaders.