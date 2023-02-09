This big croc is no match for 'Lolong'

MULTIMEDIA

Large croc half the size of Lolong caught in Indonesia

Wahyudi, AFP

A 5-meter estuarine crocodile weighing up to 500 kilograms is moved at Kasang Kulim Zoo in Kampar on February 8, 2023, after being caught by residents of Mandiangin village in West Pasaman, Indonesia. Lolong, an over 1000-kilogram saltwater crocodile captured in Agusan del Sur in 2011, remains officially the biggest crocodile caught alive.

