ASEAN Foreign Ministers Retreat continues

Family picture done

Mast Irham, EPA-EFE

ASEAN Foreign Ministers leave the stage after a family photo during the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Foreign Ministers Retreat in Jakarta at the ASEAN secretariat in Jakarta, Indonesia on Saturday. Indonesia is hosting the 32nd ASEAN Coordinating Council and ASEAN foreign ministers retreat on 03 to 04 February.