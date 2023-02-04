Home  >  Overseas

MULTIMEDIA

Family picture done

Mast Irham, EPA-EFE

Posted at Feb 04 2023 03:57 PM

ASEAN Foreign Ministers Retreat continues

ASEAN Foreign Ministers leave the stage after a family photo during the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Foreign Ministers Retreat in Jakarta at the ASEAN secretariat in Jakarta, Indonesia on Saturday. Indonesia is hosting the 32nd ASEAN Coordinating Council and ASEAN foreign ministers retreat on 03 to 04 February.

Read More:  ASEAN Foreign Ministers   ASEAN Foreign Ministers Retreat   Jakarta   Indonesia   foreign relations   international relations   diplomacy   ASEAN   Association of Southeast Asian Nations  