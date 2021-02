MULTIMEDIA

'Free Aung San Suu Kyi'

Myanmar citizens residing in Japan hold a portrait of leader Aung San Suu Kyi at a rally against Myanmar's military after it seized power from a democratically elected civilian government and arrested the Nobel laureate, outside its Foreign Ministry in Tokyo, Japan on Wednesday. Simultaneous protests were held in a number of countries around the globe as pro-democracy supporters hold a noise barrage in Yangon to call for the immediate release of Suu Kyi.