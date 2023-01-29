Pakistan bus crash kills 40

Home > Overseas MULTIMEDIA 40 dead in Pakistan bus crash Ismail Sasoli, AFP Posted at Jan 29 2023 05:45 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Residents gather over a bridge to check the wreckage of a burnt passenger bus in Lasbela district of Pakistan's Balochistan province on Sunday. At least 40 people died when a bus plunged off a bridge in southwestern Pakistan and burst into flames, a government official said on January 29. Read More: Pakistan Lasbela Balochistan bus crash accident /sports/02/01/23/pnvf-under-18-championships-to-kick-off-on-feb17/business/02/01/23/ca-confirms-appointment-of-dti-chief-alfredo-pascual/entertainment/02/01/23/ajoomma-coming-to-ph-cinemas-on-march-15/news/02/01/23/group-wants-kinder-elementary-students-included-in-voucher-program/video/news/02/01/23/experts-dont-buy-frozen-eggs