40 dead in Pakistan bus crash

Ismail Sasoli, AFP

Posted at Jan 29 2023 05:45 PM

Pakistan bus crash kills 40

Residents gather over a bridge to check the wreckage of a burnt passenger bus in Lasbela district of Pakistan's Balochistan province on Sunday. At least 40 people died when a bus plunged off a bridge in southwestern Pakistan and burst into flames, a government official said on January 29. 

