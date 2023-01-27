MULTIMEDIA
Police unrest in Haiti
Johnson Sabin, EPA-EFE
Posted at Jan 27 2023 10:20 AM
People navigate past smoldering street blockades during protests in Port-au-Prince, Haiti on Thursday. A protest spurred by police officers that reached the private residence of Haiti Prime Minister Ariel Henry denounced authorities' indifference to the death of at least 14 officers in less than a month at the hands of armed groups.
- /overseas/01/27/23/plans-to-scrap-religious-holiday-angers-danes
- /business/01/27/23/adb-approves-500-m-loan-to-support-ph-agri-sector
- /video/news/01/27/23/araw-ng-poong-nazareno-sa-quiapo-dinagsa
- /business/01/27/23/us-growth-slows-in-2022-as-downturn-fears-loom
- /business/01/27/23/luxury-giant-lvmh-sales-profit-hit-new-highs