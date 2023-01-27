Home  >  Overseas

Police unrest in Haiti

Johnson Sabin, EPA-EFE

Posted at Jan 27 2023 10:20 AM

People navigate past smoldering street blockades during protests in Port-au-Prince, Haiti on Thursday. A protest spurred by police officers that reached the private residence of Haiti Prime Minister Ariel Henry denounced authorities' indifference to the death of at least 14 officers in less than a month at the hands of armed groups. 

