MULTIMEDIA
Australia Day is 'Invasion Day'
Diego Fidele, EPA-EFE
Posted at Jan 26 2023 10:15 PM
A protestor carries a placard showing the Aboriginal flag during an Invasion Day rally in Sydney, Australia on Monday. The rally was held on Australia Day, which is the official national day of Australia and is unofficially known as Invasion Day as it marks the colonization of the country's Aboriginal people.
