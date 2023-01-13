Out from the wild

MULTIMEDIA

Wild boars venture into luxury district in Hong Kong

Jerome Favre, EPA-EFE

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Viber

Wild boars feed from garbage bins in the luxury residential district of the Peak in Hong Kong, China, on Thursday. According to the Agriculture, Fisheries and Conservation Department there are between 2,000 and 3,000 wild boars in Hong Kong. They tend to remain hidden in wooded areas, but often venture out for food, sometimes foraging through garbage bins, barbecue sites and sometimes illegal fed by humans.

Read More: China hongkong boars wildlife