Home  >  Overseas

MULTIMEDIA

Heavy rains cause massive flooding in Brazil

Douglas Magno, AFP

Posted at Jan 11 2022 02:06 PM

Southeastern Brazil hit by massive flooding

People wade through the water as they remove belongings from their homes in the flooded Brazilian municipality of Juatuba, located in the state of Minas Gerais, on Monday. Brazil is currently experiencing heavy summer rains which according to meteorologits was caused by the South Atlantic Convergence Zone (ZCAS) -- a phenomenon created by a humid corridor from the Amazon rainforest meeting a cold front from the South.

Read More:  Brazil   Minas Gerais   South Atlantic Convergence Zone   flooding  