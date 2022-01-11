Southeastern Brazil hit by massive flooding

MULTIMEDIA
Heavy rains cause massive flooding in Brazil
Douglas Magno, AFP
Posted at Jan 11 2022 02:06 PM
People wade through the water as they remove belongings from their homes in the flooded Brazilian municipality of Juatuba, located in the state of Minas Gerais, on Monday. Brazil is currently experiencing heavy summer rains which according to meteorologits was caused by the South Atlantic Convergence Zone (ZCAS) -- a phenomenon created by a humid corridor from the Amazon rainforest meeting a cold front from the South.
