Remains recovered from ill-fated Indonesian plane

Ajeng Dinar Ulfiana, Reuters

Posted at Jan 11 2021 06:57 PM

Indonesian rescue personnel carry body bags from Sriwijaya Air flight SJ 182 which crashed into the sea off the Jakarta coast, at the Jakarta International Container Terminal port, Indonesia on Monday. Rescuers searching for the wreckage of the Indonesian passenger jet that crashed into the ocean with 62 people on board have located its black box.

