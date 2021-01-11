Home > Overseas MULTIMEDIA Remains recovered from ill-fated Indonesian plane Ajeng Dinar Ulfiana, Reuters Posted at Jan 11 2021 06:57 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Indonesian rescue personnel carry body bags from Sriwijaya Air flight SJ 182 which crashed into the sea off the Jakarta coast, at the Jakarta International Container Terminal port, Indonesia on Monday. Rescuers searching for the wreckage of the Indonesian passenger jet that crashed into the ocean with 62 people on board have located its black box. Indonesia locates black box recorders from crashed plane Read More: Indonesia plane airplane passenger rescue recovery body bags black box /news/01/11/21/marawi-naglaan-ng-p15-milyon-para-sa-covid-19-vaccines/news/01/11/21/may-napupusuang-brand-ng-bakuna-bawal-ang-choosy-sabi-ng-palasyo/news/01/11/21/ph-govt-to-assist-poor-lgus-in-coronavirus-vaccination/news/01/11/21/3-wild-birds-na-rescue-mula-sa-hinihinalang-illegal-wildlife-trader-sa-bulacan/video/news/01/11/21/61-cities-eye-buying-covid-19-vaccines-for-their-residents-official