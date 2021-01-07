MULTIMEDIA

1 killed in US Capitol violent protest

Jim Urquhart, Reuters

Supporters of U.S. President Donald Trump climb on walls at the U.S. Capitol during a protest against the certification of the 2020 U.S. presidential election results by the U.S. Congress, in Washington DC, Wednesday. A woman was reported killed after hundreds of protesters entered the US Capitol in a bid to overturn the results of the November 3 US presidential election, forcing the US Congress to postpone the session that would certify Democratic candidate Joe Biden as the winning candidate.