Back to work for World Cup champ

MULTIMEDIA

Argentina's Messi back in training with French team

Christophe Petit Tesson, EPA-EFE

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Viber

Argentina football team captain Lionel Messi takes part in a Paris Saint Germain team training session at the Camp des Loges sports complex in Saint Germain en Laye, near Paris, France on Thursday. Messi, who captivated audiences around the world with his World Cup winning performance in Qatar for Argentina, plays professionally for the French team in Europe where he is paid an estimated $41 million a year.