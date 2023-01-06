Back to work for World Cup champ

Home > Overseas MULTIMEDIA Argentina's Messi back in training with French team Christophe Petit Tesson, EPA-EFE Posted at Jan 06 2023 10:39 AM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Argentina football team captain Lionel Messi takes part in a Paris Saint Germain team training session at the Camp des Loges sports complex in Saint Germain en Laye, near Paris, France on Thursday. Messi, who captivated audiences around the world with his World Cup winning performance in Qatar for Argentina, plays professionally for the French team in Europe where he is paid an estimated $41 million a year. Messi: 'I want to live a few more games as world champion' Messi's Instagram photo sets new Guinness record for most likes More than skin deep: Fans line up for Messi tattoos Read More: Messi Argentina France PSG football World Cup /spotlight/01/06/23/xbb15-likely-to-be-the-next-major-covid-subvariant/business/01/06/23/unemployment-eases-to-42-percent-in-november-psa/business/01/06/23/globe-shifts-10-more-facilities-to-renewable-energy/news/01/06/23/las-pias-court-acquits-doj-chiefs-son-of-drug-possession/news/01/06/23/lalaking-naglagay-ng-hidden-camera-umano-sa-cr-arestado