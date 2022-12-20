Lionel Messi's record setting Instagram photo

A photo posted online by Argentine football superstar Lionel Messi following their FIFA World Cup title win has set a new record for the most liked Instagram post, according to the Guinness World Records.

The photo which showed the Paris Saint-Germain star hoisting the Jules Rimet trophy has gained over 60 million likes.

Argentina won its third World Cup on Sunday following a penalty shoot-out win over France.

He overtook the record set by @world_record_egg which has 55.7 million likes.

Aside from getting the most likes on Instagram, Messi also set other Guinness records through their World Cup conquest:

Most Man of the Match awards won at the FIFA World Cup: 11

First person to assist at five different FIFA World Cups

Most FIFA World Cup matches played in by a player: 26

Most FIFA World Cup appearances as captain: 19

Most appearances in FIFA World Cup tournaments by a player (male): 5

