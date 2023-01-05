MULTIMEDIA

Funeral mass for Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI

Filippo Monteforte, AFP

Pope Francis (seated Top L) looks at the coffin of Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI during his funeral mass at St. Peter's square in the Vatican, on Thursday. Pope Francis will preside on Jan. 5 over the funeral of his predecessor Benedict XVI at the Vatican, an unprecedented event in modern times expected to draw tens of thousands of people.