Home > Overseas MULTIMEDIA Funeral mass for Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI Filippo Monteforte, AFP Posted at Jan 05 2023 05:42 PM Pope Francis (seated Top L) looks at the coffin of Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI during his funeral mass at St. Peter's square in the Vatican, on Thursday. Pope Francis will preside on Jan. 5 over the funeral of his predecessor Benedict XVI at the Vatican, an unprecedented event in modern times expected to draw tens of thousands of people. Benedict XVI: The pope who gave it all up New chapter for Pope Francis after death of Benedict XVI