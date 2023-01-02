MULTIMEDIA
Pope Benedict XVI at the Mater Ecclesiae Monastery
Vatican Media, AFP/handout
Posted at Jan 02 2023 11:04 AM
This handout photograph released on January 1, 2023 by the Vatican Media, shows the body of Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI in the chapel of the Mater Ecclesiae Monastery in the Vatican. Benedict, a conservative intellectual who in 2013 became the first pontiff in six centuries to resign, died on December 31, 2022, at the age of 95. Pope Francis hailed the "beloved" Benedict XVI as he addressed thousands of Catholics in New Year's Day services at the Vatican.
