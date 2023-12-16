Tennessee begins rebuilding after tornados

Watch more News on iWantTFC

A series of storms and tornadoes recently wreaked havoc in mid-Tennessee, killing at least six individuals and leaving thousands of residents without power.

The National Weather Service reported that thirteen tornado touchdowns left extensive damage across fifteen Tennessee counties, notably impacting Madison, Hendersonville, Gallatin, and Springfield.

About one hundred military families who live outside of Fort Campbell also lost their homes.

A sourced drone footage showed houses with their roofs torn off and trucks overturned after the storm in Montgomery county.

The area is among the hardest hit. The Red Cross has also opened up a shelter at a school in Clarksville for those displaced.

Tennessee Governor Bill Lee has declared a state of emergency to fast track the distribution of resources and aid for affected residents.

And as rebuilding begins in the state, he urged locals to avail of key state and local resources.

Pastor Jacob Bell was closely monitoring the situation while participating in a speaking engagement in Pensacola, Florida.

He said his house and church are located in Hendersonville, but were safe from the impact brought by a tornado with peak winds of 125 miles per hour.

"It was very scary," said Bell. "We have a lot of tree debris going everywhere. We have some roofs that are coming off.”

In the aftermath of the tornado, Bell coordinated a disaster relief preparedness plan. He also mobilized relief efforts to help the tornado survivors, who are his parishioners and other residents of his community.

He added that in trying times like this, the Filipino “Bayanihan” spirit is something ingrained in his heart.

“When it comes down to caring for people, it will always be a community effort," said Bell. "It can never be a situation of one Filipino-American doing it on their own."

He added: "There are countless neighbors who are offering their homes, who will give a space for phones to be charged, for people to take a shower. People were using their comfort on a Sunday morning to go and help their neighbor.”