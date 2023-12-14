Fil-Am state trooper killed in hit-and-run laid to rest

Watch more News on iWantTFC

The family and friends of Alberto Felix and Michael Abatte remembered the two Nevada State Highway Patrol Troopers during a recent candlelight vigil in Las Vegas.

The Filipino-American and Abatte were killed in a hit-and-run in Las Vegas Freeway on Nov. 30.

Images of the two were shown on Allegiant Stadium's towering Marquee, as the community paid tribute to them.

The Nevada State Highway Patrol and Las Vegas Metro Police Department also came together for their fallen comrades.

The suspect in the hit-and-run which resulted in the deaths of Felix and Abatte was identified as Jemarcus Williams, who faces multiple charges over the incident.

"It's just devastating for anyone to lose a life for the carelessness of one person’s decision," said Minddie Lloyd, IPOF organizer. "They will be remembered as heroes and [their] family will constantly be embraced of us.”

Felix was remembered as a loving family man and a compassionate colleague who took great pride in his job.

"I was just so proud to work with both of them and it's not every day you meet people so passionate of what they do," said C. Stuenkel of the NHPD. "Trooper Felix studying to do another job in human services just shows how much he wants to help people.

Felix was laid to rest on Dec. 10. He served in the U.S. Air Force for over 20 years before joining the Nevada Highway Patrol in 2019.

The Fil-Am received a Medal of Valor for his courageous actions in the face of danger.