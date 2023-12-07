Fil-Am state trooper killed in Las Vegas hit-and-run

Watch more News on iWantTFC

A Filipino-American was identified as one of the two state troopers who were killed from a Nov. 30 hit-and-run incident in Nevada.

Authorities said Fil-Am Alberto Felix and his colleague, Sgt. Michael Abatte, were attending to a driver on the Las Vegas freeway when they were hit by a vehicle, which immediately fled the scene.

Felix, who was 54 years old, hailed from Iloilo City in the Philippines.

Las Vegas police identified the suspect as 46-year-old Jemarcus Williams. He was taken into custody hours after the incident, and was booked into the Clark County Detention Center.

Williams has since been charged with multiple cases: among them, reckless driving resulting in death, and driving under the influence, also resulting in death.

The suspect’s bail was set at $500,000.

The Fil-Am community in Las Vegas is mourning the death of Felix. Community members aired their concern as drunk driving continues to claim lives in America.

Felix's family and friends remembered him as a loving father, a son, and a man who was very kind to his relatives.

“Filipinos [are] family-oriented," said Joe Reyes. "He was a son, a father, a brother. It's really sad. We are a tight-knit community. It's hard to fathom what happened

Felix joined the Nevada State Highway Patrol in 2019. He was a U.S. veteran, who previously served at the U.S. Air Force.