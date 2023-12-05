Thunberg reiterates support for Palestinians after criticism

Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg (R) and Sahar Shirzad (L), co-founder of the collective Azadi and winner of the PAX Peace Dove 2023, take part in a march for climate and justice in Amsterdam, The Netherlands, November 12, 2023. Robin Utrecht, EPA-EFE.

STOCKHOLM, Sweden -- The Swedish branch of climate movement Fridays for Future (FFF), best known for activist Greta Thunberg, Tuesday reiterated its support for Palestinians in Gaza following criticism of its stance on the Israel-Hamas war.

At the end of October, several politicians in Germany urged the German branch of the movement to cut ties with its international branch over its and Thunberg's outspoken pro-Palestinian remarks.

"Contrary to what many have claimed, Fridays for Future has not 'been radicalized' or 'become political'," FFF Sweden wrote in op-eds published in Swedish daily Aftonbladet and British newspaper The Guardian.

"We have always been political, because we have always been a movement for justice."

"Advocating for climate justice fundamentally comes from a place of caring about people and their human rights," it wrote.

"That means speaking up when people suffer, are forced to flee their homes or are killed – regardless of the cause."

"Standing in solidarity with Palestinians and all affected civilians has never been in question for us," it added.

Fridays for Future's international group has blasted the "genocide" in Gaza, and slammed "Western support and misinformation machines".

Luisa Neubauer, who heads the German chapter of Fridays for Future, said in a recent interview with Die Zeit weekly that Thunberg's view of the conflict was one-sided.

"I'm disappointed that Greta Thunberg had nothing concrete to say about the Jewish victims of the massacre of October 7," she said.

FFF Sweden wrote on Tuesday that "the horrific murders of Israeli civilians by Hamas cannot in any way legitimize Israel's ongoing war crimes."

"Genocide is not self-defense, nor is it in any way a proportionate response," it said.

The movement also condemned a "sharp increase in anti-Semitic and Islamophobic statements, actions and hate crimes in Sweden and the world", stressing the need "to distinguish between Hamas, Muslims and Palestinians; and between the state of Israel, Jewish people and Israelis."

Israel launched an air and ground assault on Gaza after the Hamas militant group October 7 crossed into Israel, killing 1,200 people, mostly civilians, and taking around 240 hostages, according to Israeli authorities.

In retaliation for the worst attack in its history, Israel has vowed to eradicate Hamas and secure the release of all the hostages held in the Gaza Strip.

The Hamas-run health ministry in Gaza says the war has killed nearly 15,900 people in the territory, around 70 percent of them women and children.

